Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5570 or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Dell Precision 5570 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

59 out of 100
Dell Precision 5570
VS
59 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Dell Precision 5570
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 58.2 Wh
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5570 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • 57% sharper screen – 227 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (100.1 vs 122.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5570
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 43 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1658:1
sRGB color space 121.3% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 82.5% 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% 98.8%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 67 W
Weigh of AC adapter 500 gramm 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Precision 5570
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +113%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83 dB 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Precision 5570 vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. Dell Precision 5570 vs Latitude 5530
3. Dell Precision 5570 vs Precision 5470
4. Dell Precision 5570 vs Lenovo ThinkPad T16
5. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Air (M2, 2022)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8
8. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Dell Precision 5570 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский