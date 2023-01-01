Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5570 or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

Dell Precision 5570 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

59 out of 100
Dell Precision 5570
VS
77 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Dell Precision 5570
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3024 x 1964
Battery
70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5570 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 75% sharper screen – 254 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (107.1 vs 122.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5570
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~84.6%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 121.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 82.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 500 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1344 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 76
GPU performance
Precision 5570
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +382%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
