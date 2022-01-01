You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

75% sharper screen – 254 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~86.2% Side bezels 4.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 145 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1650:1 25700:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1% Response time 35 ms 67 ms Max. brightness Precision 5570 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance Precision 5570 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +269% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.