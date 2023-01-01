Dell Precision 5570 vs Alienware x14 60 out of 100 VS 68 out of 100 Dell Precision 5570 Dell Alienware x14

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 80.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Thinner bezels and 39% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 39% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours Can run popular games at about 14-19% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~64% Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black White Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 43 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1736:1 sRGB color space 121.3% 100% Adobe RGB profile 82.5% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 94% 99.6% Response time 35 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Precision 5570 +25% 500 nits Alienware x14 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 80.5 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 90 / 130 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 500 grams 486 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 45 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Precision 5570 4.92 TFLOPS Alienware x14 +25% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.2 - Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 83 dB 79.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 10.8 x 5.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.