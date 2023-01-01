Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5570 or Alienware x14 – what's better?

Dell Precision 5570 vs Alienware x14

60 out of 100
Dell Precision 5570
VS
68 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
Dell Precision 5570
Dell Alienware x14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
Battery
80.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5570 and Alienware x14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570
  • Thinner bezels and 39% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 14-19% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5570
vs
Alienware x14

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches		 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~64%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 43 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1736:1
sRGB color space 121.3% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 82.5% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% 99.6%
Response time 35 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 5570 +25%
500 nits
Alienware x14
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 90 / 130 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 500 grams 486 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5570
7959
Alienware x14 +24%
9833
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5570 +2%
12922
Alienware x14
12617
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Precision 5570
4.92 TFLOPS
Alienware x14 +25%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 -
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83 dB 79.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 10.8 x 5.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

