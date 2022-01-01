You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3072 x 1920 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 136.2 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

56% sharper screen – 226 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~84.4% Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3072 x 1920 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.4% Adobe RGB profile - 75.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 74.1% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Precision 5570 +67% 500 nits Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Precision 5570 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +335% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 13.5 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.