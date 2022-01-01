Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5570 or Latitude 5431 – what's better?

Dell Precision 5570 vs Latitude 5431

55 out of 100
Dell Precision 5570
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5431
Dell Precision 5570
Dell Latitude 5431
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 64 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5570 and Latitude 5431 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 29% sharper screen – 145 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5431
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (105.5 vs 122.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5570
vs
Latitude 5431

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches		 321.35 x 212 x 20.95 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches
Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Precision 5570 +127%
500 nits
Latitude 5431
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 DDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Precision 5570
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5431
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Precision 5570 and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Precision 5570 and Surface Laptop Studio
3. Precision 5570 and Alienware x17 R2
4. Precision 5570 and Latitude 9430
5. Precision 5570 and Precision 5770
6. Latitude 5431 and Latitude 5421
7. Latitude 5431 and Latitude 5330
8. Latitude 5431 and Latitude 5531
9. Latitude 5431 and Latitude 5430

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5431 and Precision 5570 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский