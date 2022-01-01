Dell Precision 5570 vs Latitude 5531 58 out of 100 VS 52 out of 100 Dell Precision 5570 Dell Latitude 5531

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12800H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5531 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~80.4% Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Precision 5570 +127% 500 nits Latitude 5531 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12800H Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 12 12 Threads 16 16 L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 5570 1556 Latitude 5531 +6% 1652 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 5570 7959 Latitude 5531 +31% 10415 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 5570 1660 Latitude 5531 +6% 1752 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 5570 +4% 12922 Latitude 5531 12430

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Precision 5570 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5531 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

