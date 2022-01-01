Dell Precision 5570 vs Latitude 7330 58 out of 100 VS 51 out of 100 Dell Precision 5570 Dell Latitude 7330

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 12% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 445 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (95 vs 122.9 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm

12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 613 cm2 (95 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~79.6% Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 43 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1484:1 sRGB color space 100% 93.5% Adobe RGB profile - 68.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.1% Response time 35 ms 39 ms Max. brightness Precision 5570 +12% 500 nits Latitude 7330 445 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time - 2:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 288 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 10 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 5570 +3% 1556 Latitude 7330 1509 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 5570 +37% 7959 Latitude 7330 5816 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 5570 +19% 1660 Latitude 7330 1395 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 5570 +167% 12922 Latitude 7330 4832

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Precision 5570 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7330 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 10.0 x 6.1 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.