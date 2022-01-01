Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5570 or Latitude 9330 – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5570 and Latitude 9330 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9330
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 57% sharper screen – 227 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (95.8 vs 122.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5570
vs
Latitude 9330

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches		 296.35 x 208.39 x 14.12 mm
11.67 x 8.2 x 0.56 inches
Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~83%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 5570
500 nits
Latitude 9330
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5570 +25%
7959
Latitude 9330
6344
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Precision 5570 +36%
1660
Latitude 9330
1219
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5570 +211%
12922
Latitude 9330
4160

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Precision 5570
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 9330
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.4
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

