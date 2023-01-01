Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5570 or Precision 3480 – what's better?

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5570 and Precision 3480 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570
  • Can run popular games at about 137-187% higher FPS
  • Around 79% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3480
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (105.5 vs 122.9 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5570
vs
Precision 3480

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches		 321.35 x 212 x 19.06-21.04 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75-0.83 inches
Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level (max. load) 43 dB -

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 121.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 82.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 5570 +25%
500 nits
Precision 3480
400 nits

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 100 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 500 grams -

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5570 +79%
12922
Precision 3480
7206
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~11 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Precision 5570 +249%
4.92 TFLOPS
Precision 3480
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

