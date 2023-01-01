Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5680 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Precision 5680 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

62 out of 100
Dell Precision 5680
VS
69 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Dell Precision 5680
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3024 x 1964
Battery
70 Wh
CPU
GPU
Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5680 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 70 against 66 watt-hours
  • 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (107.1 vs 131.7 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5680
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm
13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 850 cm2 (131.7 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.3% ~84.6%
Side bezels 4.5 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
Precision 5680
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2
~26% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 48900:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.3%
Response time 30 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.4 V -
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 165 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
Precision 5680
4.92 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +6%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD -
Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.6 x 8.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell Precision 5680 or ask any questions
Promotion
