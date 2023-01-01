Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 Battery - 66 Wh 99.5 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680 Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs) Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 100 against 66 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 100 against 66 watt-hours 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm

13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.3% ~86.2% Side bezels 4.5 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2 Precision 5680 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ~ 2% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1300:1 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.1% Response time 30 ms 67 ms Max. brightness Precision 5680 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 99.5 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 15.4 V - Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 100 / 165 W 140 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Precision 5680 4.92 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +6% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.6 x 8.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.