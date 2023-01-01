Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5680 or Creator Laptop Q (Q540) – what's better?

Dell Precision 5680 vs Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)

62 out of 100
Dell Precision 5680
VS
70 out of 100
Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
Dell Precision 5680
Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
Display
2880 x 1620
Battery
70 Wh
CPU
Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5680 and Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 70 against 66 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm
13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches		 356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches
Area 850 cm2 (131.7 inches2) 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.3% ~80%
Side bezels 4.5 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Silver Black
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 30 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 5680
500 nits
Creator Laptop Q (Q540) +20%
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 100 / 165 W 150 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz -
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Precision 5680
4.92 TFLOPS
Creator Laptop Q (Q540) +30%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.6 x 8.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

