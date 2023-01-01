Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1620 Battery - 66 Wh 99.5 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm

13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches 356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm

14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.7 inches2) 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.3% ~80% Side bezels 4.5 mm 5.5 mm Colors Silver Black Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 1300:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 30 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Precision 5680 500 nits Creator Laptop Q (Q540) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 99.5 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 15.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 100 / 165 W 150 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz - GPU boost clock 1140 MHz - FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Precision 5680 4.92 TFLOPS Creator Laptop Q (Q540) +30% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.6 x 8.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.