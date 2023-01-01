Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Battery - 66 Wh 99.5 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13450HX Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs) Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 66 against 56 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 66 against 56 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (131.7 vs 159.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G16 7630 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Dell Precision 5680 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell G16 7630 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) Dimensions 353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm

13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches 356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm

14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.7 inches2) 1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.3% ~72% Side bezels 4.5 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver White, Black Material Aluminum Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Optional Liquid metal No Optional Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 1300:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 30 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Precision 5680 +67% 500 nits G16 7630 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 99.5 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 15.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 100 / 165 W 240 / 330 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter - 880 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz - GPU boost clock 1140 MHz - FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Precision 5680 4.92 TFLOPS G16 7630 (2023) +30% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.6 x 8.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.