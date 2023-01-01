Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5680 or G16 7630 (2023) – what's better?

Dell Precision 5680 vs G16 7630 (2023)

62 out of 100
Dell Precision 5680
VS
64 out of 100
Dell G16 7630 (2023)
Dell Precision 5680
Dell G16 7630 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5680 and G16 7630 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 66 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (131.7 vs 159.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G16 7630 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5680
vs
G16 7630 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
Dimensions 353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm
13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches		 356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm
14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches
Area 850 cm2 (131.7 inches2) 1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.3% ~72%
Side bezels 4.5 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Material Aluminum Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Optional
Liquid metal No Optional
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Sync technology No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 30 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 5680 +67%
500 nits
G16 7630 (2023)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 100 / 165 W 240 / 330 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter - 880 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 20 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5680
12156
G16 7630 (2023) +10%
13325
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5680
15131
G16 7630 (2023) +19%
17941
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz -
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Precision 5680
4.92 TFLOPS
G16 7630 (2023) +30%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.6 x 8.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

