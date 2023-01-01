Dell Precision 5680 vs G16 7630 (2023)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 66 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (131.7 vs 159.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G16 7630 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
- Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.91 kg (4.21 lbs)
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm
13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches
|356.98 x 288.7 x 25.65 mm
14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches
|Area
|850 cm2 (131.7 inches2)
|1031 cm2 (159.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~87.3%
|~72%
|Side bezels
|4.5 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Optional
|Liquid metal
|No
|Optional
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
|Contrast
|1300:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|100 / 165 W
|240 / 330 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|880 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|20 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1738
G16 7630 (2023) +9%
1897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12156
G16 7630 (2023) +10%
13325
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1802
G16 7630 (2023) +9%
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15131
G16 7630 (2023) +19%
17941
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|630 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1140 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~11 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-VD
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.6 x 8.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
