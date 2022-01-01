Dell Precision 5770 vs Precision 3570 59 out of 100 VS 45 out of 100 Dell Precision 5770 Dell Precision 3570

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 56 Wh 97 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5770 Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

33% sharper screen – 133 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (128.8 vs 144 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 374.48 x 248.08 x 13.15-19.54 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.52-0.77 inches 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches Area 929 cm2 (144 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.2% ~80.8% Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 500:1 Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Precision 5770 +127% 500 nits Precision 3570 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 97 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 10 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 5770 +4% 1643 Precision 3570 1581 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 5770 +39% 8319 Precision 3570 5967 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 5770 +22% 1771 Precision 3570 1450 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 5770 +163% 13482 Precision 3570 5131

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 DDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Precision 5770 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 3570 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.