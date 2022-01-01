Dell Precision 7560 vs Latitude 5530 51 out of 100 VS 45 out of 100 Dell Precision 7560 Dell Latitude 5530

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 68 Wh 95 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7560 Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 68 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 242 x 25-27.3 mm

14.17 x 9.53 x 0.98-1.07 inches 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches Area 871 cm2 (135 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~80.4% Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Precision 7560 +127% 500 nits Latitude 5530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 95 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Bottom - Charge power 180 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 7560 +10% 1570 Latitude 5530 1433 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 7560 +88% 7211 Latitude 5530 3845 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 7560 1577 Latitude 5530 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 7560 10155 Latitude 5530 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz - GPU boost clock 1450 MHz - FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32 GPU performance Precision 7560 0.742 TFLOPS Latitude 5530 +280% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.65 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

