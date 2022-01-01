Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7560 or Latitude 7520 – what's better?

Dell Precision 7560 vs Latitude 7520

51 out of 100
Dell Precision 7560
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7520
Dell Precision 7560
Dell Latitude 7520
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 7560 and Latitude 7520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7560
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 68 against 42 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7520
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 7560
vs
Latitude 7520

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 242 x 25-27.3 mm
14.17 x 9.53 x 0.98-1.07 inches		 357.7 x 229.7 x 17.5 mm
14.08 x 9.04 x 0.69 inches
Area 871 cm2 (135 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~81.7%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 700:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 7560 +25%
500 nits
Latitude 7520
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 7560 +19%
1570
Latitude 7520
1320
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7560 +62%
7211
Latitude 7520
4452
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Precision 7560 +17%
1577
Latitude 7520
1353
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7560 +102%
10155
Latitude 7520
5029

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20
GPU performance
Precision 7560
0.742 TFLOPS
Latitude 7520 +90%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 -
Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.65 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

