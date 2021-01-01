Precision 7560 or Precision 15 3560 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7560 Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 68 against 42 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 242 x 25-27.3 mm

14.17 x 9.53 x 0.98-1.07 inches 358 x 232 x 10.8-14.4 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.43-0.57 inches Area 871 cm2 (135 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~80.8% Side bezels 7.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TFT VA TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 700:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Precision 7560 +25% 500 nits Precision 15 3560 400 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 95 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz Cores 6 4 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 7560 +21% 1602 Precision 15 3560 1320 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 7560 +53% 7102 Precision 15 3560 4632 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 7560 +17% 1577 Precision 15 3560 1352 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 7560 +104% 10155 Precision 15 3560 4973

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 256 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Precision 7560 0.742 TFLOPS Precision 15 3560 +90% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.65 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.