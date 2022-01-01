Dell Precision 7560 vs Precision 5470
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7560
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS
- Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 72 against 68 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (101.2 vs 135 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360 x 242 x 25-27.3 mm
14.17 x 9.53 x 0.98-1.07 inches
|310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|871 cm2 (135 inches2)
|653 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77%
|~87%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1570
Precision 5470 +6%
1659
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7211
Precision 5470 +42%
10274
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1577
Precision 5470 +8%
1698
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10155
Precision 5470 +44%
14630
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1450 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.742 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|4
|-
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.65 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1