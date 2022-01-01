Dell Precision 7560 vs Precision 5570 51 out of 100 VS 58 out of 100 Dell Precision 7560 Dell Precision 5570

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 68 Wh 95 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7560 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (122.9 vs 135 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 242 x 25-27.3 mm

14.17 x 9.53 x 0.98-1.07 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches Area 871 cm2 (135 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77% ~89% Side bezels 7.3 mm 4.2 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Precision 7560 500 nits Precision 5570 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 95 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 W 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 6 12 Threads 12 16 L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 7560 +2% 1586 Precision 5570 1556 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 7560 7321 Precision 5570 +9% 7959 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 7560 1577 Precision 5570 +5% 1660 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 7560 10155 Precision 5570 +27% 12922

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance Precision 7560 0.742 TFLOPS Precision 5570 +90% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.65 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.