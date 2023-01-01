Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7670 or MacBook Pro 16 (2023) – what's better?

58 out of 100
Dell Precision 7670
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Dell Precision 7670
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3456 x 2234
Battery
100 Wh
CPU
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 7670 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7670
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83 watt-hours
  • 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 7670
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 52 dB 43.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 504000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time - 63 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.5 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Left, Right
Charge power 180 / 240 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 484 / 674 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76
GPU performance
Precision 7670
4.92 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +38%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 3 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD -
Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 91.7 dB 86.1 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023):
    - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction.
    - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

