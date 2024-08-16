Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7670 or Latitude 5430 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7670
  • Can run popular games at about 591-806% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 83 against 41 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 27% sharper screen – 142 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1240 grams less (around 2.73 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (105.5 vs 142.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches		 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
Area 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 52 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 7670 +127%
500 nits
Latitude 5430
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.5 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 484 gramm 380 / 430 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 7670 +12%
1726
Latitude 5430
1538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7670 +105%
9422
Latitude 5430
4593
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 16
GPU performance
Precision 7670 +1075%
16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
Latitude 5430
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 91.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

