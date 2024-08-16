Dell Precision 7670 vs Latitude 7430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7670
- Can run popular games at about 600-818% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 83 against 41 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1380 grams less (around 3.04 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (104 vs 142.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches
|321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm
12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches
|Area
|920 cm2 (142.6 inches2)
|671 cm2 (104 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~80.5%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|52 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1300:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.5 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|-
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|484 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 7670 +11%
1726
1553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7670 +58%
9422
5954
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1524
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6495
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|96
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-VD
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|91.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
