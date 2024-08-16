Dell Precision 7670 vs Precision 3570 67 out of 100 VS 46 out of 100 Dell Precision 7670 Dell Precision 3570

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 83 Wh 93 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12950HX - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7670 Can run popular games at about 600-818% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 83 against 41 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (128.8 vs 142.6 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm

14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches Area 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~80.8% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1300:1 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Precision 7670 +127% 500 nits Precision 3570 220 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.5 V 11.25 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position - Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 65 / 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 484 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12950HX Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 10 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 7670 +9% 1726 Precision 3570 1590 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 7670 +59% 9422 Precision 3570 5942 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 7670 n/a Precision 3570 1490 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 7670 n/a Precision 3570 6387

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 20 GPU performance Precision 7670 +1091% 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Precision 3570 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 91.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.