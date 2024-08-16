Dell Precision 7670 vs Precision 3571 67 out of 100 VS 50 out of 100 Dell Precision 7670 Dell Precision 3571

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7670 Can run popular games at about 600-818% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 83 against 64 watt-hours

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

Better webcam recording quality

42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.3 vs 142.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm

14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches Area 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~80.5% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 52 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1300:1 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Precision 7670 +127% 500 nits Precision 3571 220 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.5 V 15.2 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position - Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 484 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12950HX Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 12 12 Threads 16 16 L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 7670 +2% 1726 Precision 3571 1700 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 7670 9422 Precision 3571 +13% 10675 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 7670 n/a Precision 3571 1745 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 7670 n/a Precision 3571 12807

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 20 GPU performance Precision 7670 +1091% 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Precision 3571 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 3 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 91.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.