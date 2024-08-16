Dell Precision 7670 vs Precision 5470
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7670
- Can run popular games at about 600-818% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 83 against 72 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1120 grams less (around 2.47 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (101.2 vs 142.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches
|310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|920 cm2 (142.6 inches2)
|653 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~87%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|52 dB
|50.4 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1300:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.5 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|-
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|484 gramm
|415 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 7670 +6%
1726
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9422
Precision 5470 +8%
10175
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1664
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12207
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|96
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-VD
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|91.7 dB
|80.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.8 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
