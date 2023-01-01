Dell Precision 7680 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7680
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83 watt-hours
- 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.67 kg (5.89 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 258.34 x 25.05-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.99-1.08 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|920 cm2 (142.6 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|37.4 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1300:1
|25700:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|99.1%
|Response time
|35 ms
|67 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|140 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|480 / 670 grams
|353 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|-
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|10 (8P + 2E)
|Threads
|20
|10
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 7680 +6%
1859
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7680 +17%
14202
12116
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Precision 7680 +30%
1957
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7680 +78%
21131
11873
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|630 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1140 MHz
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~11 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|3
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Further details
Notes on Precision 7680:
- Size and weight may vary depending on the configuration.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1