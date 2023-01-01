Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7680 or Precision 5770 – what's better?

Dell Precision 7680 vs Precision 5770

Evaluation of Dell Precision 7680 and Precision 5770 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7680
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5770
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 7680
vs
Precision 5770

Case

Weight 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 258.34 x 25.05-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.99-1.08 inches		 374.48 x 248.08 x 13.15-19.54 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.52-0.77 inches
Area 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~90.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1300:1 1650:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 7680
500 nits
Precision 5770
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 180 / 240 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 480 / 670 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7680 +71%
14202
Precision 5770
8319
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7680 +57%
21131
Precision 5770
13482
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1687 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 8.32 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Precision 7680
4.92 TFLOPS
Precision 5770 +69%
8.32 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Precision 7680:
    - Size and weight may vary depending on the configuration.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

