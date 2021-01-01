Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7760 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Precision 7760 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

55 out of 100
Dell Precision 7760
VS
85 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Dell Precision 7760
From $2000
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 7760 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 331-451% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1410 grams less (around 3.11 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (107.1 vs 163.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 7760
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 3.01 kg (6.64 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 400 x 263.6 x 25.9-28.6 mm
15.75 x 10.38 x 1.02-1.13 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~84.6%
Side bezels 8.5 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 48900:1
sRGB color space - 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile 100% -
Response time 35 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 7760
500 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +100%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 256 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Precision 7760
0.742 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +601%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 -
Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.65 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

