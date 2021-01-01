Precision 7760 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Can run popular games at about 331-451% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 100 against 68 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (136.7 vs 163.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.01 kg (6.64 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 400 x 263.6 x 25.9-28.6 mm

15.75 x 10.38 x 1.02-1.13 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~86.2% Side bezels 8.5 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 600:1 - Adobe RGB profile 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Precision 7760 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +100% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 95 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 240 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 256 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Precision 7760 0.742 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +601% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.65 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

