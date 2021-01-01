Dell Precision 7760 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Dell Precision 7760
From $2000
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 331-451% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 100 against 68 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (136.7 vs 163.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.01 kg (6.64 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|400 x 263.6 x 25.9-28.6 mm
15.75 x 10.38 x 1.02-1.13 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|8.5 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|240 W
|140 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1640
1701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7634
12018
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10202
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1450 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.742 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|4
|-
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|4
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.65 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
