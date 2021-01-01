Dell Precision 7760 vs Precision 15 3560
Dell Precision 7760
Dell Precision 15 3560
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 68 against 42 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1430 grams less (around 3.15 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 114-155% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (128.8 vs 163.4 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.01 kg (6.64 lbs)
|1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
|Width
|400 mm (15.75 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|263.6 mm (10.38 inches)
|232 mm (9.13 inches)
|Thickness
|25.9-28.6 mm (1.02-1.13 inches)
|10.8-14.4 mm (0.43-0.57 inches)
|Area
|1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2)
|831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|8.5 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|700:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|65 / 90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 7760 +26%
1640
1305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7760 +78%
7634
4289
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Precision 7760 +19%
1614
1352
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7760 +105%
10202
4973
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.46 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.65 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
