Evaluation of Dell Precision 7760 and Precision 3571 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 68 against 64 watt-hours
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 27% sharper screen – 127 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1230 grams less (around 2.71 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (129.3 vs 163.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 7760
vs
Precision 3571

Case

Weight 3.01 kg (6.64 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 400 x 263.6 x 25.9-28.6 mm
15.75 x 10.38 x 1.02-1.13 inches		 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches
Area 1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~80.5%
Side bezels 8.5 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 500:1
Adobe RGB profile 100% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 7760 +127%
500 nits
Precision 3571
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7760
7461
Precision 3571 +43%
10675
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7760
10202
Precision 3571 +26%
12807

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20
GPU performance
Precision 7760
0.742 TFLOPS
Precision 3571 +90%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.65 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
