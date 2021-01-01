Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7760 or Precision 5560 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (122.9 vs 163.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 7760
vs
Precision 5560

Case

Weight 3.01 kg (6.64 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 400 mm (15.75 inches) 344.4 mm (13.56 inches)
Height 263.6 mm (10.38 inches) 230.3 mm (9.07 inches)
Thickness 25.9-28.6 mm (1.02-1.13 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~89%
Side bezels 8.5 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile 100% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 7760
500 nits
Precision 5560
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 256 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Precision 7760
0.46 TFLOPS
Precision 5560
0.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x6W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.65 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

