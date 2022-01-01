Dell Precision 7760 vs Precision 5770 50 out of 100 VS 55 out of 100 Dell Precision 7760 Dell Precision 5770

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 68 Wh 95 Wh - 56 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Precision 5770 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (144 vs 163.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.01 kg (6.64 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 400 x 263.6 x 25.9-28.6 mm

15.75 x 10.38 x 1.02-1.13 inches 374.48 x 248.08 x 13.15-19.54 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.52-0.77 inches Area 1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~90.2% Side bezels 8.5 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 1650:1 Adobe RGB profile 100% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Precision 7760 500 nits Precision 5770 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 95 Wh 56 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 240 W 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 6 12 Threads 12 16 L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 7760 1625 Precision 5770 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 7760 7461 Precision 5770 n/a Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 7760 1614 Precision 5770 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 7760 10202 Precision 5770 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance Precision 7760 0.742 TFLOPS Precision 5770 +90% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.65 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

