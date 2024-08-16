You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Battery - 83 Wh 93 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 123-167% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 2GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83 watt-hours

100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (136.7 vs 163.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~86.2% Side bezels 7.5 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 25700:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 99.1% Response time 35 ms 67 ms Max. brightness Precision 7770 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable - No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 180 / 240 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 64 GPU performance Precision 7770 +223% 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x16 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 2 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

