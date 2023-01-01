You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Battery - 83 Wh 93 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 2GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs) Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83 watt-hours 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (136.7 vs 163.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~86.2% Side bezels 7.5 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 504000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 99% Response time 35 ms 63 ms Max. brightness Precision 7770 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 180 / 240 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 95 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76 GPU performance Precision 7770 4.92 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +38% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 1x16 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 2 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 86.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

