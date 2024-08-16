Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7770 or ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Precision 7770 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

65 out of 100
Dell Precision 7770
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
Dell Precision 7770
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 7770 and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (146.3 vs 163.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 7770
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches		 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches
Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~74.7%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 0.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 100%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable - No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 850 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 48
GPU performance
Precision 7770 +22%
16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 2 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD -
Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 5.8 x 9.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
