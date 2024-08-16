You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Battery - 83 Wh 93 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX - AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (146.3 vs 163.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~74.7% Side bezels 7.5 mm 0.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 100% Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Precision 7770 500 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable - No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 850 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 48 GPU performance Precision 7770 +22% 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 2 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 5.8 x 9.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.