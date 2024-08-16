You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 Battery - 83 Wh 93 Wh 50 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770 Can run popular games at about 591-806% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 83 against 50 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm

15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~81.2% Side bezels 7.5 mm 8.2 mm Colors Black Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Precision 7770 +100% 500 nits Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh 50 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable - No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 180 / 240 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 10 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 7770 +8% 1729 Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 1597 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 7770 +79% 9129 Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 5106

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP - 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 16 GPU performance Precision 7770 +1075% 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 2 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.