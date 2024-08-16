You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery - 83 Wh 93 Wh 96 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 2GB) Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 96 against 83 watt-hours

123% sharper screen – 283 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (138.1 vs 163.5 square inches)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~83.3% Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 42 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 100% Response time 35 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Precision 7770 500 nits Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh 96 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable - No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 200 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 95 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1215 MHz GPU boost clock - 1567 MHz FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 48 GPU performance Precision 7770 +40% 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 2 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD - Speakers 2.2 2.4 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.