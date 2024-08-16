You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 83 Wh 93 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770 Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 2GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm

15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) 1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~80.8% Side bezels 7.5 mm 6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Precision 7770 +25% 500 nits Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable - No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 180 / 240 W 90 / 150 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 40 GPU performance Precision 7770 +162% 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 2 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD - Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

