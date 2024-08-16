Dell Precision 7770 vs Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770
- Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 2GB)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches
|395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm
15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2)
|1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|-
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|90 / 150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 7770 +3%
1729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9129
10189
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15075
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|96
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|2 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-VD
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
