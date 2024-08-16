Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7770 or Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) – what's better?

Dell Precision 7770 vs Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)

65 out of 100
Dell Precision 7770
VS
61 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
Dell Precision 7770
Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 7770 and Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770
  • Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 2GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 7770
vs
Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches		 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm
15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches
Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) 1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~80.8%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Precision 7770 +25%
500 nits
Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable - No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 180 / 240 W 90 / 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 40
GPU performance
Precision 7770 +162%
16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 2 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD -
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Precision 7770 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell Precision 7770 and XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. Dell Precision 7770 and Precision 5770
4. Dell Precision 7770 and Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
5. Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6. Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) and ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) and Dell Precision 7770 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский