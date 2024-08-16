Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7770 or Precision 3571 – what's better?

Dell Precision 7770 vs Precision 3571

65 out of 100
Dell Precision 7770
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Precision 3571
Dell Precision 7770
Dell Precision 3571
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 7770 and Precision 3571 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770
  • Can run popular games at about 600-818% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 83 against 64 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 27% sharper screen – 127 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1240 grams less (around 2.73 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (129.3 vs 163.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 7770
vs
Precision 3571

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches		 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches
Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~80.5%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 7770 +127%
500 nits
Precision 3571
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable - No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7770
9129
Precision 3571 +17%
10675
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 20
GPU performance
Precision 7770 +1091%
16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
Precision 3571
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 2 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

