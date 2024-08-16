Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7770 or Precision 7560 – what's better?

Dell Precision 7770 vs Precision 7560

65 out of 100
Dell Precision 7770
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Precision 7560
Dell Precision 7770
Dell Precision 7560
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 7770 and Precision 7560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770
  • Can run popular games at about 1190-1623% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 83 against 68 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7560
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (135 vs 163.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 7770
vs
Precision 7560

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches		 360 x 242 x 25-27.3 mm
14.17 x 9.53 x 0.98-1.07 inches
Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) 871 cm2 (135 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~77%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 7770
500 nits
Precision 7560
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable - No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1450 MHz
FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 256 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 8
GPU performance
Precision 7770 +2164%
16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
Precision 7560
0.742 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
Max. ram size 2 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.65 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

