Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7780 or Precision 5680 – what's better?

Dell Precision 7780 vs Precision 5680

63 out of 100
Dell Precision 7780
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Precision 5680
Dell Precision 7780
Dell Precision 5680
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 7780 and Precision 5680 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7780
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 83 against 66 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1140 grams less (around 2.51 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (131.7 vs 163.5 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 7780
vs
Precision 5680

Case

Weight 3.05 kg (6.73 lbs) 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.95-28.5 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.12 inches		 353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm
13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches
Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) 850 cm2 (131.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~87.3%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1300:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 100%
Response time 35 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 7780
500 nits
Precision 5680
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 15.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 180 / 240 W 100 / 165 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 480 / 670 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7780 +22%
14817
Precision 5680
12156
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7780 +47%
22299
Precision 5680
15131
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1140 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Precision 7780
4.92 TFLOPS
Precision 5680
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 128 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC711-VD
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.6 x 8.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Precision 7780:
    - The integrated graphics model features an HDMI 2.0 port, while the discrete one has HDMI 2.1.
    - Has an optional infrared sensor for biometric user authentication using Windows Hello.
    - Max memory configuration: 128 GB using CAMM module and 64 GB using SODIMM.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Precision 7780 or Precision 7770
2. Dell Precision 7780 or Precision 5770
3. Dell Precision 7780 or XPS 17 9730 (2023)
4. Dell Precision 7780 or Precision 7680
5. Dell Precision 7780 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
6. Dell Precision 5680 or XPS 15 9530 (2023)
7. Dell Precision 5680 or Precision 5480
8. Dell Precision 5680 or Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
9. Dell Precision 5680 or Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
10. Dell Precision 5680 or XPS 17 9730 (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 5680 and Precision 7780 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский