Dell Precision 7780 vs Precision 5680
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7780
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 83 against 66 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1140 grams less (around 2.51 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (131.7 vs 163.5 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.05 kg (6.73 lbs)
|1.91 kg (4.21 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 265.02 x 25.95-28.5 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.12 inches
|353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm
13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches
|Area
|1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2)
|850 cm2 (131.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~87.3%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1300:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|15.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|100 / 165 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|480 / 670 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 7780 +13%
1957
1738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7780 +22%
14817
12156
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Precision 7780 +13%
2029
1802
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 7780 +47%
22299
15131
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|630 MHz
|630 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1140 MHz
|1140 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~11 Gbps
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC711-VD
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|13.6 x 8.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Precision 7780:
- The integrated graphics model features an HDMI 2.0 port, while the discrete one has HDMI 2.1.
- Has an optional infrared sensor for biometric user authentication using Windows Hello.
- Max memory configuration: 128 GB using CAMM module and 64 GB using SODIMM.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
