Dell Precision 7780 vs Precision 5770 64 out of 100 VS 62 out of 100 Dell Precision 7780 Dell Precision 5770

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 83 Wh 93 Wh - 56 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7780 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Precision 5770 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs) Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (144 vs 163.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.05 kg (6.73 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.95-28.5 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.12 inches 374.48 x 248.08 x 13.15-19.54 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.52-0.77 inches Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~90.2% Side bezels 7.5 mm 4.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1650:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Precision 7780 500 nits Precision 5770 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh 56 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 180 / 240 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 480 / 670 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB TGP - 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1687 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 8.32 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Precision 7780 4.92 TFLOPS Precision 5770 +69% 8.32 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.