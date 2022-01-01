You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 40 Wh 53 Wh 49.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 13 5301 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs) Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 49.9 against 40 watt-hours

37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.06 kg (2.34 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 306 x 204 x 14-15.9 mm

12.05 x 8.03 x 0.55-0.63 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 624 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 600:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 95% 99.8% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 13 5301 300 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh 53 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 2GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Vostro 13 5301 1.879 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +38% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

