Vostro 13 5301 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 13 5301 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (96.7 vs 107.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 70 against 40 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Better webcam recording quality

53% sharper screen – 254 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.06 kg (2.34 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 306 x 204 x 14-15.9 mm

12.05 x 8.03 x 0.55-0.63 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 624 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3024 x 1964 Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 166 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 600:1 - sRGB color space 95% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Vostro 13 5301 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 45 W 67 / 96 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 640 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Vostro 13 5301 1.879 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +177% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.