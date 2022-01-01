Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 13 5301 or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

49 out of 100
Dell Vostro 13 5301
VS
51 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Dell Vostro 13 5301
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 13 5301 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 13 5301
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 63 against 40 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 13 5301
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.06 kg (2.34 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 306 x 204 x 14-15.9 mm
12.05 x 8.03 x 0.55-0.63 inches		 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches
Area 624 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~85.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Gray White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 897:1
sRGB color space 95% 100%
Response time 35 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 13 5301
300 nits
ZenBook 14 UX435
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.6 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz -
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
Vostro 13 5301
1.879 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UX435 +50%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

