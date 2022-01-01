You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 40 Wh 53 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 13 5301 Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 63 against 40 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.06 kg (2.34 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 306 x 204 x 14-15.9 mm

12.05 x 8.03 x 0.55-0.63 inches 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches Area 624 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~85.1% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.6 mm Colors Gray White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 600:1 897:1 sRGB color space 95% 100% Response time 35 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Vostro 13 5301 300 nits ZenBook 14 UX435 300 nits

Battery Capacity 40 Wh 53 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.6 V Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 2GB GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz - GPU boost clock 1468 MHz - FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Vostro 13 5301 1.879 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UX435 +50% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 58 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

