Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 13 5301 or ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 13 5301 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

Dell Vostro 13 5301
VS
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
Dell Vostro 13 5301
From $699
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 13 5301 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 13 5301
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 67 against 40 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 13 5301
vs
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

Case

Weight 1.06 kg (2.34 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 306 mm (12.05 inches) 305 mm (12.01 inches)
Height 204 mm (8.03 inches) 211 mm (8.31 inches)
Thickness 14-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 624 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 95% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Vostro 13 5301
300 nits
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9310 and Vostro 13 5301
2. ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Vostro 13 5301
3. Vostro 14 3400 and Vostro 13 5301
4. ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 and ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
5. ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
6. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 and ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
7. Inspiron 13 7306 and ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 and Dell Vostro 13 5301 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский