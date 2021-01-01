Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 13 5301 or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell Vostro 13 5301 vs Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Dell Vostro 13 5301
VS
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
Dell Vostro 13 5301
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 13 5301 and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 13 5301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (96.7 vs 112.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 13 5301
vs
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.06 kg (2.34 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 306 mm (12.05 inches) 324.3 mm (12.77 inches)
Height 204 mm (8.03 inches) 222.9 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 14-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches) 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
Area 624 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~74.7%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 400:1
sRGB color space 95% 50%
Response time 35 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 13 5301 +36%
300 nits
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

