Dell Vostro 13 5301 vs Inspiron 14 5415

51 out of 100
Dell Vostro 13 5301
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
Dell Vostro 13 5301
From $699
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
From $760
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 40 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 13 5301 and Inspiron 14 5415 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 13 5301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (96.7 vs 106 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 13 5301
vs
Inspiron 14 5415

Case

Weight 1.06 kg (2.34 lbs) 1.62 kg (3.57 lbs)
Width 306 mm (12.05 inches) 321.2 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 204 mm (8.03 inches) 212.8 mm (8.38 inches)
Thickness 14-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 624 cm2 (96.8 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~79%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 500:1
sRGB color space 95% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 13 5301 +20%
300 nits
Inspiron 14 5415
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Vostro 13 5301 +70%
1.879 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5415
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

